Railway staff loses life to save woman, kid

A veteran staff of Bangladesh Railway lost his life while trying to save a woman and a child from being crushed under a speedy train in Dhaka’s Kuril area on Friday noon.

Deceased Badal Mia, 58, from Gafargaon of Mymensingh and just years before his retirement, was a technical assistant of the engineering department of railway service.

He used to live with a family of wife, daughter and three sons at Cantonment area in the capital.

According to witnesses, Badal was busy in maintenance work around 1:15pm when he noticed a woman and a child crossing the rail lines at Kuril Biswa Road area oblivious to an approaching train.

He shoved the woman and the child off the rail lines but could not save himself, they added.

The train – Surma Express – was coming in from Sylhet.

Confirming the news, Ali Akbar, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhaka GRP Police Station, said the body will be sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.