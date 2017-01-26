Police use tear gas against hartal supporters

Police fired tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse hartal supporters in front of Shahbagh intersection demanding cancellation of Rampal power plant project during National Committee’s hartal on Thursday morning.

The activists of Pragatishil Chhatra Jote brought out a procession in front of TSC and took position in Shahbagh intersection in support of hartal enforced by the National Committee to Protect Oil-Gas-Natural Resources and Power-Port.

Police tried to disperse them and at one stage, fired rubber bullets, tear gas shells and water cannons.

The half-day hartal enforced by the National Committee to Protect Oil-Gas-Natural Resources and Power-Port demanding cancellation of Rampal power plant project near the Sundarbans is underway in the city.