Truck-microbus collision kills 5 in Habiganj

At least five people were killed and seven other were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and microbus in the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place around 7.00am in Ulukandi Railgate area of Shaistaganj upazila.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Officer in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Syed Jakir Hossain said a Dhaka-bound stone-laden truck collided head-on with a micro-bus coming from the opposite side, leaving five including a woman dead on the spot and seven injured.

The dead bodies have been sent to Habiganj Hospital morgue.