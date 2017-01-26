3 burnt in shoe factory fire in city

At least three people were burnt in a fire broke out a shoe factory in the capital’s Bangshal area early Thursday.

The victims were identified as Al-Amin, 20, Osman, 25, and Abdus Subhan, 27. Of them, Al-Amin and Sobhan are in critical states.

Bachchu Mia, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the news.

He said, “A shoe factory in ground floor of two-story building adjacent Alubazar Chhoto Mosque in Bangsha area caught fire around 1:30am on Thursday, leaving the burnt.”

“Locals rushed the spot immediately and doused the blaze with their frantic efforts of half an hour. Later, they took the victims to DMCH,” he added.

Partha Sankar Pal, resident surgeon of DMCH burn unit, said, “Al-Amin sustained 95 percent burns while Osman 42 percent and Sobhan 10 percent.”