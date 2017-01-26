Picnic bus crash kills 4 in Jessore

At least four people including teacher and female student were killed and several others were injured as picnic bus overturned at the district’s Chougachha upzila on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Chougachha Ramkrishnapur secondary school’s assistant teacher Jahurul Islam, female students of the school Sumaiya and Sathi and helper of the bus and son of Sirajul Islam of Chougachha Mothparha Milon.

Habibor Rahman, President of school’s governing body, said, “Teachers and students along with their guardians were going on excursion to Swabnapuri in Dinajpur by two buses. One of the buses overturned and fell into a roadside ditch when it reached at Danbox area of Chougachha-Puraparha road around 10:00pm on Wednesday, leaving at least 25 people injured.”

The injured were rushed to Chougachha Upazila Health Complex where the four succumbed, he added.

M Moshiur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chougachha Police Station, confirmed the news.

“Of the injured, six were referred to Jessore 250 bed hospital in critical states, ” he added.