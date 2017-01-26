Warner smashes record with another ODI ton

Sport Desk: Australian opener David Warner has cracked another one-day international century. His ton against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Thursday is the explosive lefthander’s sixth century from his past 11 ODI innings.

Warner captain now has 13 ODI centuries overall – Ricky Ponting (29), Mark Waugh (18) and Adam Gilchrist (16) are the only Australians to have scored more.

His latest milestone came from just 78 balls in the Australia Day fixture as he smacked Pakistan’s bowlers to all parts of Adelaide Oval.

The Aussie vice-captain broke his own record for the fastest 50 (off 34 balls) before recording his quickest hundred in one-day international cricket.

Warner had a reprieve on the first ball of the innings when he flashed at a drive and got a thick edge – Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, diving high and to his left, just got fingertips on the catching opportunity.

From then, the 27-year-old Warner – who earlier this week collected his second consecutive Allan Border Medal – was in command, striking 12 fours and two sixes en route to his latest milestone.

Source: Agencies