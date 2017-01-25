EC search body notification any time

A notification regarding search committee to form new Election Commission (EC) may be issued today at any time, according to a cabinet division source.

Besides, the cabinet division will issue a gazette disclosing the names of the search committee members by tomorrow.

President Abdul Hamid today formed a six-member search committee, who will recommend members for reconstitution of the Election Commission ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

Earlier in the day, President’s office sent a letter to the cabinet division in this regard from where the letter has been forwarded to the Gono Bhaban–official residence of the prime minister. Then the letter will be sent to the President again after the approval by the prime minister. After this, the cabinet division will issue a notification in this regard after the approval of the President.