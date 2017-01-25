BNP aggrieved with search committee

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed its pessimism over the search committee is going to be formed for a new Election Commission (EC).

The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “All the people whose names are being heard for the search committee are preferred by the ruling Awami League (AL). BNP is aggrieved and disappointed with the committee as people’s desire was not reflected by this.”

The BNP stalwart came up with the reaction at a programme in the capital’s Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday afternoon.