Police now pro-people: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque said, “Police have now turned into a pro-people force. The force is playing a vital role in the protection of lives and properties of the people.”

The IGP made the comment at a prize giving function of parade of Police Week 2017 in the capital’s Rajarbagh on Wednesday noon.

Speaking as the chief guest, Shahidul Hoque said, “People would feel frightened seeing police before. But the situation has changed. Community policing at all levels has already been introduced so that police and people can work together. As a result, crimes at areas have significantly reduced.”

Police can now rush to the crime spots when happened. The victims are getting cooperation from police when they are moving to police stations, he added.