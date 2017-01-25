CEC seeks schedules to meet President, PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad has sought schedules to meet President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mohammad Abudullah, Secretary for Election Commission Secretariat, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

He said, “Letters were served to Bangabhaban and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking schedules at any convenient time between 5 to 7 February for a five-member delegation headed by CEC Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad to meet President and PM.”

“No schedule for appointment was yet to inform us,” he added.

Source: BSS