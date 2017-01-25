Bangladesh 15th most corrupt country

Bangladesh has ranked the 15th from the bottom in the Berlin-based Transparency International’s corruption index, demonstrating that the country’s corruption scenario has improved from the previous year.

Bangladesh has scored 26 out of 100 in the new Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2016.

The global corruption watchdog says Bangladesh’s rank moved up the position from the top among 176 countries.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a press conference confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.

TIB trustee board member Ali Imam Majumdar, Deputy Executive Director professor Dr Sumaiya Khayer, Research and Policy Director Rafiqul Hasan and other attended the programme.