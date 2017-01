A petition has been submitted to CMM Court for filing a defamation case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia over her comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Awami League.

The petition was submitted to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abdullah Al Maksud’s court by Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddique on Wednesday morning.

The court will give decision on merit of the issue after receiving deposition of the petitioner.