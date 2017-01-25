BB to unveil monetary policy Sunday

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir will unveil the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) for the second half (H2) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17) on January 29 (Sunday) at 11.00 am at the central bank headquarters in the city.

The governor would also brief journalists about the focus areas of the MPS.

Earlier, a BB senior official said that the monetary policy has prepared to give special importance to various sectors, including investment, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and idle money in the banking system, to help accelerate growth and investment.

The central bank will stick to its cautiously accommodative stance in the MPS, which will be constant to the previous policy directives, said BB sources.