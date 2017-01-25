Muhith steps into 84 Wednesday

Finance Minister AMA Abdul Muhith stepped into 84 on Wednesday (January 25).

Risingbd.com wished him a wonderful Birthday filled with love and joy. Following his new milestone, Muhith said, “I express deep gratitude to the Almighty. I am still active due to His mercy.”

In reply to a question, he said “I want to see a poverty free, hunger free and prosperous country. I hope Bangladesh will appear as a poverty free country by 2021.”

Muhith was born in Sylhet to advocate Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz and Syed Shahar Banu Chowdhury on January 25 in 1934. His father was a leader of Pakistan movement and founder of the then Sylhet District Muslim League. His mother was also a political activist and social worker.

Muhith secured first place in Intermediate examination in the province in 1951 from Sylhet MC College. He stood first class first in B.A. (Hons.) in English Literature in 1954 from Dhaka University and achieved post graduation with credit from the same university in 1955.

During his service period, he studied in Oxford University in 1957-58 and received master in public administration degree from Harvard University in 1964.

he joined Pakistan Civil Service (CSP) in 1956 and served in different capacities in the government of East Pakistan, Central government of Pakistan, and then Bangladesh. He was appointed as the Secretary of Planning in January, 1972 and Secretary of the External Resources Division of Finance and Planning Ministry in May, 1977.

When Muhith was the Chief and Deputy Secretary of Pakistan Planning Commission, he prepared a report on the disparity between East and West Pakistan in 1966, which was the first report submitted on that issue in Pakistan National Assembly in fulfillment of constitutional obligation. He was the first diplomat of Washington Embassy of Pakistan who transferred his allegiance to Bangladesh in June during the Independence War of 1971.

Muhith has earned outstanding reputation in economic diplomacy. He has been a recognized figure in World Bank, IMF, IDB, ADB and in different organizations of the United Nations for quite a long period. He was a visiting fellow of W. Wilson School at Princeton University in 1984 and 1985.