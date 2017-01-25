Donald Trump invites Narendra Modi

International Desk: US President Donald Trump has invited India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States after a phone call between the two leaders.

Washington said Mr Trump saw India as a “true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world”.

“The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence,” it said.

The White House said it looked forward to welcoming Mr Modi later this year.

The US statement added that Mr Trump and Mr Modi resolved to “stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism”.

During the US election campaign, Mr Trump was largely positive about India.

He praised Mr Modi for championing bureaucratic reform and economic growth.

Agencies