Blackcaps make it 8-0 against Tigers

Sport Desk: Hosts New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second Test in Christchurch to complete a clean sweep in the 2-match series.

With the win, the Blackcaps won all the 8 matches Bangladesh played against them in the tour as they earlier whitewashed the visitors in the 3-match One Day International and T20 International series too.

Bangladesh scored only 173 runs in the second innings of the second and final Test of a two-match series against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch. The Blackcaps needed to score 109 runs which they comfortably got in the fourth day on Monday.

It has taken only three days to rout the Tigers in the second and final Test of the series as the second day was washed out due to rain without a ball bowled at Hagley Oval.

The only wicket Bangladesh got was Jeet Raval who was bowled by Kamrul Islam Rabbi scoring 33.

Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme were unbeaten on 41 and 33 respectively. Grandhomme only played 15 balls and smashed 4 sixes to finish the match on Day 4.

Senior players like Tamim Iqbal (8), Shakib Al Hasan (8) and Sabbir Rahman (0) failed to score big in the second innings.

However, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah built a 41-run partnership in the second wicket to show some fightback. Mahmudullah scored 38 while Soumya 36.

Debutant Nurul Hasan who scored 47 in the first innings went for a duck in the first delivery after tea. Another debutant Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 12 while Miraz only added 4 as Bangladesh lost 8th wicket for 115.

From there on, Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi added 51 runs in 8th wicket, highest partnership in the second innings, to take the lead over 100.

Taskin scored 33 off 30 balls with 2 sixes and 1 four, his highest Test score.

Rabbi was unbeaten on scoring 25, also his highest Test score while Rubel Hossain added 7 runs as Bangladesh were all out scoring 173 in 52.5 overs.

Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee claimed 3 wickets each for 52, 44 and 48 runs respectively.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 354 in the first inning in response to Bangladesh’s 289 which gave the hosts a 65-run lead.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 289 (84.3 overs), Soumya 86, Shakib 59, Nurul 47 (Southee 5/94, Boult 4/87) and 173 (52.5 overs), Mahmudullah 38, Soumya 36, Taskin 33, Rabbi 25* (Boutl 3/52, Wagner 3/44, 3/48).

New Zealand: 354 (92.4 overs), Nicholls 98, Taylor 77, Latham 68 (Shakib 4/50, Rabbi 2/78, Miraz 2/59) and 111/1 (18.4 overs), Latham 41*, Grandhomme 33*, Raval 33 (Rabbi 1/21).

Results: New Zealand won by 9 wickets.

Series: New Zealand whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the 2-match series.

Player of the match: Tim Southee (New Zealand).