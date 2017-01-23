Police gain confidence in preventing militancy

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that police have gained confidence among the countrymen in preventing militancy and terrorism.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the inaugural function of Police Week-2017 at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the city on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said vested quarters — both local and foreign ones — are still engaged in conspiracies to foil Bangladesh’s march forward.

Talking about terrorism and militancy, the Prime Minister said these are not only the challenges for Bangladesh alone, these are now global problems.

Sheikh Hasina asked the police to be more pro-people changing the colonial attitude. “The service of police has to be more pro-people …change the colonial perception and get integrated with democratic values.”

She directed each and every police personnel to expand their hands of service further with undaunted hearts to help the distressed and helpless people.

The Prime Minister handed over awards in four categories to 132 police members, including police officers, for their outstanding performance in 2016.

Of the police personnel, 26 got Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM), while 41 President Police Medal (PPM), 24 BPM-Service and 41 PPM-Service award for their bravery and courage in their services in last one year.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reviewed a spectacular parade of different contingents of Bangladesh Police riding an open jeep. She also took salute.

On her arrival at the scene, the Prime Minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque.

Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated ‘Police Liberation War Museum’, ‘Forensic DNA Laboratory of CID’, ‘Cyber Crime Investigation Center’, ‘Cyber Training Center’ and a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred police members in 1971 named ‘Rajarbagh-71’.

The five day-long Police Week programme also include meetings with the President and the Prime Minister, and holding conference with the Home Minister, annual sports, reunion and annual general meeting of Bangladesh Police Service Association.

The Police Week-2017 will conclude on January 27.