Petition against AG: HC verdict Tuesday

The High Court (HC) has deferred the order of a writ petition filed over challenging the legality of holding post by Attorney general Mahbube Alam and set Tuesday to pronounce the verdict on the writ petition.

A High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman reset the day on Monday.

Earlier on Monday last, the HC fixed today (Monday) to deliver the verdict on the writ petition after hearing.

Advocate Yunus Ali Akanda, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, filed the writ petition.