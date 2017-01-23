Christchurch Test: New Zealand need 109 to rout Bangladesh

Sport Desk: Bangladesh scored only 173 runs in the second innings of the second and final Test of a two-match series against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch.

The Blackcaps will have to score 109 runs to rout the Tigers in the series with a full day and an hour remaining in the match.

Senior players like Tamim Iqbal (8), Shakib Al Hasan (8) and Sabbir Rahman (0) filed to score big and the visitors lost 5 wickets to score only 100 runs at Tea of Day 4 at Hagley Oval on Monday.

However, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah built a 41-run partnership in the second wicket to show some fightback. Mahmudullah scored 38 while Soumya 36.

Debutant Nurul Hasan who scored 47 in the first innings went for a duck in the first delivery after tea. Another debutant Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 12 while Miraz only added 4 as Bangladesh lost 8th wicket for 115.

From there on, Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi added 51 runs in 8th wicket, highest partnership in the second innings, to take the lead over 100.

Taskin scored 33 off 30 balls with 2 sixes and 1 four, his highest Test score.

Rabbi was unbeaten on scoring 25, also his highest Test score while Rubel Hossain added 7 runs as Bangladesh were all out scoring 173 in 52.5 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 354 in the first inning in response to Bangladesh’s 289 which gave the hosts a 65-run lead.

The hosts are leading the two-match series 1-0 as they won the first match in Wellington by 7 wickets.