Dangal actress Zaira Wasim gets death threats

Entertainment Desk: Dangal star Zaira Wasim got trolled to the point of getting death threats for her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, but she is now receiving support as well.

Zaira, who plays a young Geeta Phogat, got support from the real life Commonwealth wrestling champion. Phogat told CNN-News18, “She is a very good human being in real life too.” The athlete further told India Today, “If anything, Zaira Wasim is an excellent role model for the entire country. She needn’t apologise for anything.” Her sister Babita Kumari has stood up for the actress as well.

Zaira drew the ire of some parts of the Kashmiri population when she met the chief minister, but the actress was quick to apologise on Twitter for the incident. She uploaded an open letter in which she said she was sorry for “the people I have recently met.” Zaira’s apology has left many people on Twitter wondering what caused the actress to make such a sudden backtrack on her stance. Several others have tweeted their support to the actress. In the open letter, Zaira stated, “I hope people still remember that I’m just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.”

The actress further added that she did not want to be a role model for the youth of Kashmir because she was not proud of what she was doing. As of now, her Dangal and Secret Superstar co-star Aamir Khan has remained quiet on the matter. Hopefully, more celebrities will fall behind the young and tremendously talented actress through this stressful time for her and her family.

