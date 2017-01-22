Bangladesh will go forward: President

President Abdul Hamid expressed hopes that Bangladesh will move forward in keeping pace with the other countries of the world. The present government is working sincerely to establish the country as a developed and enlightened one through strengthening its democratic process.

The President came up with the hopes while addressing the 14th session of the 10th Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on Sunday.

The President said, “The National Parliament is the centre of expectation of the country’s general people. The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working sincerely to establish the country as a developed and enlightened one through strengthening its democratic process.”

The incumbent government is working hard to establish a progressive, democratic, non-communal and poverty-free Bangladesh in line with its Vision 2021 and spirit of the Liberation War, he said.

Alongside the ruling party, he said, the opposition needs to play a constructive role in ensuring transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and good governance in the country.

Abdul Hamid urged all to get united aiming to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, strengthen democracy and good governance, eliminate terrorism and militancy from the country, and establish a society free from exploitation.

Bangladesh has achieved a significant progress at all indicators of the economy due to careful management of the government in addition to the better progress in social indicators compared to neighbouring countries, the President said.

In his speech, Abdul Hamid also highlighted the country’s progress in communications, education, banking, environment, manpower, youth and development, ICT, housing and other sectors.