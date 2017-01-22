Cricketer Arafat Sunny on 1-day remand

A court in Dhaka granted one day remand for Bangladesh national team cricketer Arafat Sunny in a case filed against him under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Pranab Kumar Hui granted the remand on Sunday after Yeahia, sub-inspector to Mohammadpur Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced Sunny before the court seeking 5-day remand.

Police arrested Sunny from his residence at Dhaka’s Aminbazar area on Sunday morning in a ICT case filed against him by his ex-wife Nasrin Sultana with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Mir Jamal Uddin, Officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said that Sunny’s ex wife filed the case on January 5.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and its media wing chairman Jalal Younus told risingbd that Sunny uploaded some photos of his ex-wife on social networking site Facebook for which she filed the case.

The 29-year old cricketer played 16 One Day International and 10 T20 international matches for Bangladesh.