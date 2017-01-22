Second phase Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema concluded in Tongi of Gazipur on Sunday with Akheri Munajat seeking spiritual well-being and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Mawlana Mohammad Saad of Delhi conducted the Akheri Munajat that started around 11:10am.

Bishwa Ijtema is the second largest congregation of the Muslims after the Hajj.

Earlier, the first-phase Ijtema which began on January 13 ended on January 15 with Akheri Munajat.

Lakhs of Muslim devotees from home and abroad attend the two phases of the Islamic congregation.

Muslim devotees from 17 districts are taking part in the second-phase Ijtema. Eminent Islamic scholars were delivering their sermons on Islam.