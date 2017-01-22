Cricketer Arafat Sunny arrested

Police arrested national team cricketer Arafat Sunny in a case filed against him under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner (media wing) Md Yusuf Ali confirmed the matter.

He said the law enforcers detained Sunny from Dhaka’s Aminbazar area on Sunday morning and took him to Mohammadpur Police Station.

Mir Jamal Uddin, Officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said that Sunny’s ex wife filed a case against him under ICT act. Arafat will be placed before the court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and its media wing chairman Jalal Younus told risingbd that Sunny uploaded some photos of his ex-wife on social networking site Facebook for which she filed the case.

The 29-year old cricketer played 16 One Day Internationals and 10 T20 international matches for Bangladesh.