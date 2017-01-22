Powerful quake hits off Papua New Guinea

International Desk: A powerful but deep quake has hit between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, however there is no tsunami threat for New Zealand.

Initial reports from USGS said it was magnitude 8. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) had reported it as magnitude 8.4, but later downgraded the magnitude to 7.9.

The quake was more than 150km deep and it struck 47km west of Arawa on Paupa New Guinea’s Bougainville island.

The PTWC said there was a potential tsunami threat for Papua New Guinea (PNG), Solomon Islands, Nauru, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Vanuatu, Chuuk and Indonesia. Waves 1 metre above the tide level were possible for the coasts of the Solomon Islands and PNG.

There is no threat to New Zealand, the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MCDEM) said.

“MCDEM has assessed the information with the assistance of scientific advisors. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.”

Agencies