India train crash: Death toll rises to 32

International Desk: The eight coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express train derailed near Kuneru station (Andhra Pradesh) 30 km from Rayagada in Odisha at around 11PM on Saturday night.

At least 32 passengers have been killed and several others have been injured.

The rescue operations are on at a war footing, the railway officials said.

The relief train has reached the spot and train passengers have been able to communicate with their families and relatives, Chief PRO of East Coast Railway JP Mishra informed.

Hirakhand Express left Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh at around 3PM on Saturday and reached Rayaga at around 11PM. The accident took place approximately 30 KM outside Rayagada.

The injured have been shifted to 2 hospitals at Parbatipuram and Rayagada. A team of doctors has reached the accident site. District administration of both Vizianagaram and Rayagada are taking active part in rescue operations, said Mishra.

The train had 22 coaches.

Services were affected on Rayagada and Vizianagaram route, with several trains diverted.

“Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation, directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops,” the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.

Agencies