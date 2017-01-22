Rain washes out day 3 of Christchurch Test

Sport Desk: Persistent rain in Christchurch forced to call off the play of third day in the second and final Test of a two-match series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

The play has been called off at 4.00pm (local time) without a single ball bowled at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The weather forecast is better for tomorrow, though there are a few clouds expected and it will be windy which means there might be some interruptions of play on Monday.

Earlier in day one on Friday, Bangladesh were asked to bat first and the visitors scored 289 all out with two half-centuries from Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan along with 47 from debutant Nurul Hasan.

New Zealand, scored 260/7 in their first innings on Saturday, still trailing by 29 runs with 3 wickets remaining.

The hosts are leading the two-match series 1-0 as they won the first match in Wellington by 7 wickets.