Ramos leads Real Madrid to beat Malaga 2-1

Sport Desk: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos led his side to winning ways again as he scored two goals to defeat Malaga 2-1 in a hard-fought match on Saturday in the Spanish League.

After two defeats in a row, Madrid remains top of La Liga’s standings with a home victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium over Malaga in the 19th round.

Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid after 35 minutes.

The Spain international scored the second goal two minutes before the end of the first half.

Malaga threatened Madrid several times and scored with a first goal by Venezuelan Juanpi Añor in 63rd minute.

Malaga had some good opportunities but in the end it failed to equalize.

With this victory, Madrid continues to lead La Liga with 43 points, four points ahead of Sevilla.

Malaga is in 13th position of La Liga with 21 points.

Agencies