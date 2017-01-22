AL never pardons criminals: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said Awami League (AL) never pardons criminals. It is BNP government that granted clemency after sentencing criminals to death penalty.

He said, “During BNP tenure, criminals used to fly to Sweden. Later, they returned home and bagged presidential clemency after passing a day in jail.”

The Law Minister made the remarks after opening the re-dredging project in the Titas river at Dharkhar of the district’s Akhaura upazila on Saturday noon.

The Minister came up with the reaction to BNP Secretary General’s comment on Narayanganj seven-murder verdict.

He said, “He (BNP Secretary General) firstly said the verdict was good. But later, he said the president would grant clemency to the criminals.”

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lifted $546 per capita income left by Khaleda Zia to $1465 currently. She will gear it up to $2,000 in 2021. Bangladesh is now one of the five role model countries of the world,” he added.