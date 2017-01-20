Tigers cross 200

Fifties from Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan help Bangladesh carry on the fight on the first day of the second and last Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The Tigers have scored 247 for 6 now, after the end of 60 overs.

Winning the toss, New Zealand asked Bangladesh to bat first and the morning session saw Bangladesh scoring their runs at a rate of nearly five an over with 20 boundaries.

Soumya Sarkar smashed 86 off 104 balls with 11 boundaries while Shakib’s innings ended on 59, made in 78 balls with nine fours.

The opener and Shakib made 127 in the third wicket after the visitors had lost Tamim Iqbal (5) and Mahmudullah (19) on just 38.

To stop the Tigers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked up three wickets respectively.