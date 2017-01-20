Priyanka Chopra wins second People’s Choice Awards

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is dominating the globe, all thanks to her unmatchable talent. And now she has made India proud once again.

Priyanka has won the People’s Choice Award 2017 for Favourite Dramatic TV actress for the second time for her portrayal of Alex Parish in the hit TV show Quantico. Last year, she won the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category for her role in Quantico.

The actress looked beautiful in a baby pink tube dress with minimal make-up. She beat acclaimed actresses like Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis for the award.

Thanking everyone, the actress said that it has been an incredible journey for her. “Every single woman who was nominated with me today were the reason that I joined television, they were the reason that I wanted to be the actor I am here today. Receiving this award today and being in the same category as them is so overwhelming. Thank you to all of you who have accepted me and loved my show. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Quantico, my wonderful cast and to all of you who are going to watch Quantico on Monday now. This means the world to me.”

While Priyanka was on stage accepting her award, Hollywood heartthrob Dwayne Johson was seen cheering for his sista at the event. The two star together in the upcoming movie, Baywatch. From Bollywood to American TV to Hollywood, our desi girl has definitely arrived.

Source: Agencies