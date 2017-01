At least two youths were killed in a collision between a truck and auto-rickshaw in the district on Wednesday midnight.

The accident took place around 12.30am in Baromile area of Bheramara upazila.

The deceased were identified as Bijoy Lal (30), son of Indo Lal at Choitanno Palli in the district town’s Baro Bazar area, and Masum Lal (27), son of Munna Lal of the same area.

Two persons-Joinal and Seba-were also injured in the incident.