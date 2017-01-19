Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Christchurch Test

Sport Desk: Opener Tamim Iqbal will lead the Bangladesh team in the second Test against New Zealand which begins in Christchurch on Friday.

Tamim has been named as captain for the match after regular skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out due to a thumb injury.

Batsmen Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque are also sidelined after failing to confirm fitness for the match. Shakib Al Hasan will be the vice captain for the Test.

Bangladesh physio Dean Conway said: “Mushfique still has pain in the joint of his right thumb which needs time to heal. At this stage we are confident that he will recover fully in a couple of weeks and will be fit for our next Test commitment.

“Imrul has a strain in the front thigh muscle sustained on day four of the first Test. He will need around two weeks to return to training from the day of the injury.

“Mominul is nursing a bruised rib cage. The x-ray on him came out clear but he was unable to make the necessary movements in training today and is not fit for the Test.”

Due to the injury-enforced unavailability of the three players fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and uncapped batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto have been included in the revised 14-man squad for the second Test.

BANGLADESH SQUAD FOR SECOND TEST

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Shabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Soumya Sarker, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shubhasis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto.