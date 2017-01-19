Three held with fake currency notes in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three persons with fake currency of notes from Keraniganj of the capital on Wednesday evening.

The detainees are identified as Humayun Kabir, 42, Ali, 28 and Tithi Aktar, 20.

RAB Media and Legal Wing Senior Assistant Director ASP Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

He said, acting on a tip off, a team of RAB officials conducted drive in a residence at Nayabazar yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the law enforces seized lot of fake currency making equipments including a laptop, three printer, 295 watermark pages, Bangabandhu’s photo and other items worth Tk.20 lakh.