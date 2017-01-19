4 get life term for killing in Comilla

A Comilla court on Wednesday sentenced four people to life in prison for killing a man in the district in 1998.

Judge M Ali Ahmed of Comilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 passed the order passed the order.

The convicts are- Jahangir, son of Omar Ali, Sumon, son of Siddiqur Rahman, Abdul Jalil Mia, son of Bahar Mia Khalifa and Mosarraf Hossain, son of Siddikur Rahman.

According to the case statement, the killers abducted a microbus driver and killed him on October 11, 1998.

Later, on January 16, 2000, Investigation Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector submitted charge sheet against the killers after getting evidence of killing.