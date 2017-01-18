Kader Siddique’s nomination illegal: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a High Court (HC) verdict that announced the nomination papers of Krishak Sramik Janata League President (KSJL) Abdul Kader Siddique for Tangail-4 (Basail-Sakhipur) by-poll.

A full-bench of eight justices headed by the Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order on Wednesday morning.

Senior lawyer A J Mohammad Ali stood for Kader Siddique in the court.

Earlier, the HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Jafor Ahmed declared Kader Siddque’s nomination illegal on Feberuary 3, 2016. Later, Kader moved to the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) scrapped the nominations on loan default after getting a fax from the Credit Information Bureau of Bangladesh Bank.

According to the fax, Kader Siddique’s firm Sonar Bangla Engineering defaulted on a Tk 10.88 crore loan from Agrani Bank. Nasrin Siddique is a director at the organisation, according to EC.

The seat fell vacant after Kader Siddique’s brother Awami League leader Latif Siddique resigned from parliament over his remarks on Hajj made in the US.

Latif Siddique had also been expelled from the AL and the cabinet for the remarks.