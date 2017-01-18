3 killed in Sunamganj clash

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a clash between two groups over taking possession of a water body at Jaraliya of the district’s Dirai upazila on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 35, son of Sanaullah of Jaraliya village, Shaharul Islam, 22, son of Ishaq Mia of the adjacent Akilnagar village, and Uzzal Mia, 30, son of Amanullah of the same village.

Police said there has been a long standing dispute over a local water body between Ekram Chowdhury and Masud Mia of Jaraliya village. As a sequel to that, people of two groups locked into clash over fishing on Tuesday noon, leaving several injured.

Of the injured, Tajul was rushed to Dirai Upazila Health Complex where duty doctors declared him dead, police added.

Meanwhile, Shaharul and Uzzal succumbed at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital while undergoing there around 5:00pm, police said.

Abdul Jalil, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dirai Police Staion, confirmed the news.