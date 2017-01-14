Another Gulshan attack ‘mastermind’ held

Police have arrested one of the masterminds of the attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital’s Gulshan diplomatic zone.

Jahangir Alom alias Rajib Gandhi was arrested in Tangail on Friday night in a drive conducted by members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

DMP Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman confirmed the news. He said details of the arrestee would be disclosed at a press briefing later in the day.

Earlier on July 1 last year, gunmen stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital’s Gulshan and killed 20 hostages, mostly foreign nationals and two police officials.

Army and navy commandos stormed the cafe later in the next morning to end the 12-hour hostage standoff which left five attackers and a staff of the restaurant dead.