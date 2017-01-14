6 killed as bus plunges into canal in Comilla

At least six people were killed and 23 others injured as a passenger bus plunged into a canal in Comilla early Saturday.

The accident happened around 5.00am near Jhinglatali bridge in Daudkandi upazila. However, the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Abdul Awal, Officer-in-Charge of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said: A passenger bus from Nilphamari to Comilla plunged into a canal after the driver lost control over the steering leaving five people dead on the spot and 23 others injured.

Three critically injured people have been taken to Dhaka among whom one died on the way, the OC added.