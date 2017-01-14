Biswa Ijtema’s first phase enters 2nd day

Gazipur : The first phase of Biswa Ijtema, one of the largest religious congregations of the Muslim world, entered second day on Saturday.

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema began after Fazr prayers on Friday with the ‘Aam Boyan (religious sermon) by Islamic scholars and prayers and it will end with Akheri Munajat on Sunday, seeking spiritual well-being and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Lakhs of Muslim devotees from home and aboard have thronged the Bishwa Ijtema.

After Fazr prayers on Saturday, Islamic scholars are delivering sermon.

Witnesses said thousands of devotees from 100 foreign countries and 16 districts across Bangladesh started thronging the ijtema ground since Thursday to seek divine blessings of Almighty Allah.

The 16 districts are: Gazipur, Dhaka, Tangail, Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria, Manikganj, Rangpur, Chapainawabganj, Rangamati, Bandarban, Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Jessore, Khagrachhari, Joypurhat, Moulvibazar and Satkhira.

Moreover, thousands of Muslims attended the Juma prayers at the Ijtema venue and its adjacent areas yesterday.

The second phase of the Ijtema is scheduled to begin on January 20 at the same venue and it will end on January 22.

Tablig Jamaat has been organizing the Ijtema at the venue since 1967. Now, Ijtema is held in two phases since 2011 to ease the accommodation problem.

Meanwhile, a five-tier security arrangement has been taken for the event along with deployment of several thousand members of different law-enforcement agencies, including RAB and police.

RAB members are patrolling the ground and the adjacent areas with helicopters to monitor security measures.

Several health centres have been set up at different parts of the venue along with beds and almost all first aid and other treatment facilities with doctors on round-the-clock duty at each centre.

Special measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the three-day Ijtema.