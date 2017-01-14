3 militants held with arms, bomb-making materials

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police has held three militants with huge bomb-making materials, four pistols, six magazines and 17 rounds of bullets in the district.
Police arrested them in a drive in Chandpur area of Natore Sadar upazila on Friday night.
Natore Police Supper Biplob Bijoy Talukder said police held a JMB member from Bogra recently. On his confessional statement, police conducted a drive at the house of Fazlur Rahman on Friday night and arrested them with arms and huge bomb-making materials.
DIG of Rajshahi range Khurshid Hossain visited the spot at night.
The DIG said that the militants were gathering with a plan to carry out an attack in the ijtema ground