3 militants held with arms, bomb-making materials

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police has held three militants with huge bomb-making materials, four pistols, six magazines and 17 rounds of bullets in the district.

Police arrested them in a drive in Chandpur area of Natore Sadar upazila on Friday night.

Natore Police Supper Biplob Bijoy Talukder said police held a JMB member from Bogra recently. On his confessional statement, police conducted a drive at the house of Fazlur Rahman on Friday night and arrested them with arms and huge bomb-making materials.

DIG of Rajshahi range Khurshid Hossain visited the spot at night.

The DIG said that the militants were gathering with a plan to carry out an attack in the ijtema ground