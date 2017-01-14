A man who tips the scales at a whopping 68½ stone (960 lbs) is claiming to be the world’s strongest man.

Gentle giant Arbab Khizer Hayat has already been named Pakistan’s hulk man.

A thrilling video shows the big man pulling a tractor by a rope as the machine tries to reverse away from him.

Now 25-year-old Hayat says he wants to become a weightlifting champion.

My aim to become the champion. I am thankful to God for giving me this body. It is a matter of time before I get into the world weightlifting arena,’ said Hayat.

Hayat’s daily diet is as fascinating as his massive build. He consumes an incredible 10,000 calories a day – a diet that includes 36 eggs for breakfast, 7lb of meat, five litres of milk and much more.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, Hayat adds that he faces no health issues because of his phenomenal weight.

‘I don’t have any medical conditions nor do I feel uncomfortable with my weight. But I have to keep at it if I want to become a world champion strong man,’ he said.

