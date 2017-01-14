Protea Women in batting against Bangladesh

Visiting South Africa National Women Cricket Team have won toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh National Women Cricket Team in the second of a five-match One Day International series in Cox’s Bazar.

The match has begun at 9:30am Saturday at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium.

Country’s leading brand Walton is sponsoring the series which has officially been named as ‘Walton Bangladesh-South Africa Women’s ODI Cricket Series 2017’.

The visitors are leading the series 1-0 as they won the first match by 86 runs.

The rest of the matches will be held at the same venue on 16, 18 and 20th January.