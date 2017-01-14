Watch: Taapsee Pannu plays Bengali girl in ‘The Ghazi Attack’

Promising Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has acted as a Bengali girl in the upcoming bilingual submarine based naval warfare film The Ghazi Attack.

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday (Jan 11) and has drawn huge response from the viewers.

The Telugu-Hindi film boasts an all-star cast including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni among others.

In the 1:16 of the 2:27-minute trailer, actress Taapsee Pannu who plays the role of Ananya, a Bengali refugee, is found saying ‘Amar shonar Bangla, Ami tomay bhalobashi’ (My golden Bengal I love you) in Bengali language.

The film is said to be based on the true events of a mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 war.

Directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and distributed by Karan’s Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit screens on February 17 this year.