‘Rally, procession to be held on public holiday’

Urging the party men not to hold any programme blocking streets, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, “We are thinking to hold the rally and procession on the public holiday in future.”

Obaidul Quader told this to the reporters while distributing warm clothes among poor people at Dhanmondi road No. 32 in the capital on Friday.

He said, ” The government has taken several measures considering traffic jam. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already instructed the party men to refrain from holding any political programme occupying roads following the recent disorder on the streets.”

About Thursday’s address of the Prime Minister, he said the countrymen, as well as the BNP supporters, have become happy with the speech but a group of the party leaders who pass time enjoying Hindi serials have become unhappy.

About the country’s prevailing political situation, Quader said, “BNP itself is in deep crisis instead of the country.”