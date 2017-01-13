EC reformation: President calls 8 more parties

President Abdul Hamid called eight more political parties at Bangabhaban to discuss the reformation of Election Commission (EC).

President’s office confirmed the matter to media on Thursday.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh National Awami Party, National Awami Party (NAP) and Gono front will meet the President on January 16 while Khelafat Majlish and Bangladesh Jamiatul Ulama (BJU) will meet on January 17 to discuss about Election Commission reformation.

Besides, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will meet Abdul Hamid on January 18.

Beginning with the BNP on 18 December, the president held talks with AL’s ally Ershad-led Jatiya Party on Tuesday and scheduled to hold talks with Liberal Democratic Party and Krishak Sramik Janata League on 21 December and with Jatiya Samajtantric Dal (Inu) on 22 December.