Shakib creates history with maiden Test double ton

Sports Desk: Country’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed his first double hundred and became the highest individual scorerfor Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Shakib reached his first Test double ton with a boundary off Colin de Grandhomme in the 125th over in the first of a two-match Test series against hosts New Zealand in Wellingtonon Friday.

He became the third Bangladeshi to achieve the feat after Mushifqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal. Shakib played 253 balls and hit 30 fours to rich his double hundred.

Shakib now owns the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladesh player in Test cricket surpassing Tamim’s 206.

The 29-year old all-rounder also made a 359-run fifth wicket partnership, highest for Bangladesh in any wicket, with Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 159.

Soon after Mushfiqur’s departure in 126th over, Shakib also followed his partner in the 132nd over by being bowed off Neil Wagner.

However, Shakib scored 217 runs facing 276 balls and smashing 31 boundaries to give Bangladesh a 500-plus score in the first innings.