Have faith on President’s initiatives for forming EC: PM

Mentioning the President’s initiatives for forming the new Election Commission (EC), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all political parties to keep their confidence on the President.

The prime minister came up with call while addressing the nation on the completion of the third year of the second consecutive tenure of her government on Thursday evening.

Ruling Awami League came to power for two consecutive periods after the general election held on January 5, 2014. The incumbent government under the leadership of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took office on January 12. Today the government has completed third year of the second consecutive tenure of her government.

While addressing to the nation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her hope that all political parties would keep their confidence on the President and take part in the next election to make democracy sustainable.

Avowing her party’s confidence to democracy, the premier said, “We do believe in democracy and have full trust in people.”

The premier said Awami League did not believe in “word but work” as the party brought most of the nation’s achievements including the independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Focusing on the alarming threat of militancy and terrorism, the prime minister said a section of people in the name of Islam is trying to create anarchy when the country is progressing.

“Islam is the religion of peace and the zealots who are killing people in the name of Islam are not friends of Islam,” Hasina said urging Imams, madrasah teachers, guardians, members of law enforcement agencies, village development parties and senior citizens to remain careful about militancy.

The prime minister said, “The people of Bangladesh are pious but not bigots as for hundreds of years the people with different religious faiths are living together in peace and harmony and those who want to destroy the harmony will have no room in Bangladesh.”

She particularly urged the guardians to keep a close watch on their children and guide them in a proper way so that they do not step into the wrong way.