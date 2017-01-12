Khaleda at court

BNP Chairperson Khaleda has appeared before a court in connection with Zia Charitable Trust and Zia Orphanage corruption cases filed against her.

She reached the makeshift court of Judge Abu Ahmed Jomadar of the Special Judge Court-3 of Bakshibazaar around 11:00am on Thursday.

Earlier on January 5, the special court adjourned the hearing of Khaleda’s presentation of self defence and set the date for January 12.

On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the Zia Charitable Trust graft case with Tejgaon Police Station accusing four people, including Khaleda, of raising funds for the trust from unknown sources abusing power.

ACC Deputy Director Harunur Rashid, also an investigation officer of the case, pressed charges against the accused on January 16, 2012.