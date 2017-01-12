Special train services for Ijtema

Bangladesh Railway will operate some special trains to carry the devotees of the two-phase Biswa Ijtema with the first one beginning on 13 January.

The railway sources said that these special trains will run towards several destinations for the smooth journey of the Ijtema devotees.

As per the schedule, the special trains will be operated from Jamalpur and Akhaura before two days of the Akheri monajat and another special train will also be operated on Laksham-Tongi route before the day of Akheri monajat.

Besides, Dhaka-bound all the trains will stay two more minutes in Tongi railway stations till January 15.